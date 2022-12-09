Lee: Lee native published in literary journal

The Opiate magazine has published a poem and a piece of artwork by Colleen Surprise Jones, a native of Lee.
The poem, titled "Stampede," appears with Jones' artwork, titled "Detache," on the magazine's website. Both can be viewed at tinyurl.com/pd8syp5e.
Another of her poems and a different piece of art will appear in the January 2023 print edition of The Opiate, a self-described "literary magazine dedicated to publishing envelope-pushing work."
Jones is currently a master of fine arts candidate studying in Paris, France. Her art can be viewed at colleensurprisejones.com.
Jones recently placed second in her category in the Fab Over 40 contest, an annual competition celebrating women over the age of 40 while supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation.