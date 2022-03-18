St. Mary's School will hold its spring fundraiser, "Auction for Education," as a virtual event again this year. Bidding will start March 30 and run until April 10.
This year's auction is dedicated in memory of Thomas Garrity. The goal is to raise $20,000.
Auction items include food and restaurant gift cards, activities and experiences, home and garden items, health and beauty items, and rounds of golf.
To donate items, email chairwomen Kim Abderhalden at kimabdrhalden@gmail.com or Colleen Korte at ckorte4645@gmail.com.
For more information and to view items, visit the auction website at biddingowl.com/StMarysSchool26676.