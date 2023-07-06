Lee: Launch party for new outdoor Fitness Court

The town of Lee is home to the first outdoor fitness court in Western Massachusetts. A launch party will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 12, at the fitness court located behind Lee Middle and High School, 300 Greylock St.
The Lee Fitness Court was developed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts in partnership with the town of Lee, Lee Public Schools and National Fitness Campaign to expand free access to high quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for students, local residents and visitors.
Fitness courts allow people use their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. Created with people aged 14 and older and with all abilities in mind, the workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace.
The launch party includes a live broadcast by Live 95.9, guest speakers, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways, a live demonstration by local fitness ambassador Soules Fitness and a Battle of the Badges between Lee's Police and Fire Departments.
The launch party rain date is Thursday, July 13. For more information, visit lee.ma.us or contact the Select Board office at 413-409-5975.