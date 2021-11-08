An online public information session on pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will be held by the Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, via Zoom.
The discussion, including a Q&A session, features local physicians Dr. Lara Setti of CHP Great Barrington, Dr. Jeremy Stoepker of Lee Family Practice and Dr. Deborah Buccino of MACONY Pediatrics in Great Barrington.
To attend, visit tinyurl.com/vaxberkshirekids. No preregistration is needed.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that children 5 to 11 years old receive the Pfizer pediatric vaccine.