LEE — Emma N. Puleri and Emma S. Puntin have been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of Lee High School's class of 2022.
Graduation ceremonies will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Puleri is the daughter of Richard and Michele Puleri of Lee. She is a member of the National Honor Society, student government, class steering committee, and the soccer and basketball teams. She is a recipient of the George Eastman Young Leaders Award and the Cornell University Award.
Puleri will be attending Utica College majoring in exercise science and physical therapy.
Puntin is the daughter of Matthew and Amy Puntin of Tyringham. She is a member of the National Honor Society, student government, class steering committee, and the tennis team. Puntin is a recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award and the Clarkson Leadership Award.
Puntin will be attending Connecticut College to study psychology.