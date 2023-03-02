Lee: Republicans slate nominating caucus

The Republican Town Committee has set its 2023 local elections schedule.
The Committee will hold a caucus from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the Town Hall Courtroom. Voting will take place from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Any registered Republican or unenrolled voter in Lee may be listed on the caucus ballot. Those with 20 percent of the caucus vote will be nominated and listed on the May 15 annual town election ballot.
Offices available to interested candidates include the following: moderator, one one-year term; Select Board, one three-year term; Planning Board, one five-year term; Housing Authority, one five-year term; and School Committee, three three-year terms.
Requests for inclusion on the ballot must be received by March 14. To apply, contact Thom Swift at 413-281-9495 or thomswift@hotmail.com.
Voting is open to registered Republicans as well as registered unenrolled voters. Eligible voters who are not able to attend the caucus may request a ballot prior to the day of the election.