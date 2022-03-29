The Republican Town Committee has set its 2022 local elections schedule. The Republican caucus will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, in the Town Hall Courtroom.
Offices available to interested candidates include the following: Moderator, one for one year; Selectman, one for three years; Planning Board, one for five years; and School Committee, two for three years, one for two years and one for one year.
Any registered Republican or unenrolled voter is welcome to apply for one of these seats. Voting is open to registered Republicans as well as registered unenrolled voters.
The deadline to request to be listed on the caucus ballot is 3 p.m. Friday, April 1.
Contact Thom Swift at 413-243-6737 or thomswift@hotmail.com to be considered for a caucus nomination.