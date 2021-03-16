The Republican Town Committee has set its 2021 local elections schedule.
Offices available to interested candidates include: Moderator, one for one year; Selectman, one for three years; Planning Board, one for five years; Housing Authority, one for five years, School Committee, two for three years; and constable, four for three years.
Any registered Republican is welcome to apply for one of these seats by contacting Thom Swift at 413-243-6737 or thomswift@hotmail.com for more information.
The Republican caucus will take place Friday, April 9, at the Town Hall Courtroom. Voting will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
The caucus will be preceded by a Lee Republican Town Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m.