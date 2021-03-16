The Republican Town Committee has set its 2021 local elections schedule.

Offices available to interested candidates include: Moderator, one for one year; Selectman, one for three years; Planning Board, one for five years; Housing Authority, one for five years, School Committee, two for three years; and constable, four for three years.

Any registered Republican is welcome to apply for one of these seats by contacting Thom Swift at 413-243-6737 or thomswift@hotmail.com for more information.

The Republican caucus will take place Friday, April 9, at the Town Hall Courtroom. Voting will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

The caucus will be preceded by a Lee Republican Town Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.