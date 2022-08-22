Acclaimed saxophonist and singer-songwriter Grace Kelly will conclude the first leg of her U.S. tour supporting her upcoming album, "All That I Need," at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Lee Meeting House, also known as First Congregational Church, 25 Park Place.
The tour theme, "Good To See You Again," was inspired by the time she spent away from audiences during the pandemic.
Tickets are on sale at berkshires-jazz.ticketleap.com. Information about this and other Berkshires Jazz events can be found at BerkshiresJazz.org.