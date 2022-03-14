The Lee School Committee announces school choice openings for the 2022-2023 school year. Families residing outside of Lee can apply to enroll students in Lee Public Schools.
The Lee School Committee has authorized school choice openings as follows: Kindergarten, 20 seats; Grade 1, 20 seats; Grade 2, 20 seats; Grade 3, 20 seats; Grade 4, 10 seats; Grade 5, 10 seats; Grade 6, 15 seats; Grade 7, 15 seats; Grade 8, five seats; Grade 9, 15 seats; Grade 10, five seats; Grade 11, five seats; and Grade 12, five seats.
Interested families should complete the 2022-2023 School Choice Application that can be found under Documents at leepublicschools.net and mail it to Lee Public Schools, Superintendent’s Office, Attn: Brenda Bianco, 300A Greylock St., Lee, MA 01238.