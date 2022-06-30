Lee Public Schools has announced that the temporary records of former students who graduated in 2015 will be destroyed in the coming months. The regulations of the Massachusetts Department of Education specify that the temporary record of any student shall be destroyed after the student graduates, transfers or withdraws from school.
The temporary record includes original items maintained in the Guidance Office, Special Education Office and Health Office, such as individual education plans, test results, team evaluation materials, evaluations by teachers, counselors or other school staff and health records.
The temporary records do not include the school transcript, which contains grades, course titles, credits, grade level, and the year completed. The transcript is maintained by the Guidance Department for a minimum of 60 years.
Former students wishing to review their temporary record and/or receive the school's original and sole copy of the above documents before destruction should call the Guidance Office at 413-243-2780, ext. 2009, or the Special Education office at 413-243-9715 by Aug. 12.