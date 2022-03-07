The Lee Library Association and CTSB-TV have joined together to sponsor a Short Film Contest with the theme, “Welcome Spring!”
The deadline for film submissions is April 15 and the film should be about three minutes long. The submission form can be obtained at the library, 100 Main St., or leelibraryma.org.
Films can be uploaded to wetransfer.com and emailed to info@ctsbtv.org. The films will be shown on CTSB-TV, Channel 1301, and gift cards will be awarded as prizes.
For questions or information, email rich@ctsbtv.org or mphilpott@ctsbtv.org.