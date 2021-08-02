The Lee Library Association and Community Television for the Southern Berkshires have joined together to sponsor a Short Film Contest with the theme "Welcome to My World."
The deadline to submit films is Aug. 15, and the film should be about three minutes long. Stop by the Lee Library, 100 Main St., or email lee@cwmars.org for a submission form. Films can be uploaded to wetransfer.com and emailed to info@ctsbtv.org.
The films will be shown on CTSB-TV Channel 1301 and gift cards will be awarded as prizes.
For questions or information, email rich@ctsbtv.org or mphilpott@ctsbtv.org.