St. Mary's School will celebrate its 100 days of in-person learning for the 2020-2021 academic year on Thursday, Feb. 25, with a fun-filled day of friendly competition including STEM and art projects, classroom door decorating and more.
Thanks to appropriate safety precautions like masking, distancing and hand washing, St. Mary's has not experienced any spread of COVID-19 since opening its doors to in-person learning on Aug. 31.
St. Mary's has held classes for approximately 110 students ranging from preschool through eighth grade this year. The Lee campus is one of 14 Western Massachusetts schools operated by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, all of which have offered traditional in-person education for this academic year. Enrollment has increased by approximately 25 percent over last year.