LEE — St. Mary’s School has announced the names of those students who achieved honor roll status for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.

To achieve high honors in the middle school (grades 5 and 6), students must earn an A in six major subjects; honors requires a B or above in six major subjects.

To achieve high honors in the junior high (grades 7 and 8), students must earn an A in all major subjects and 1 or 2 in work habits; honors requires all Bs and 1, 2 or 3 in work habits.

High Honors

Grade 8: Vanessa Bartini, Eve Buker, Sofia Dohr, Andrew Starczewski.

Grade 7: Natalie Hall, Isabella Hall, Joey Abderhalden, Brendan Bayles, Jacob Cooper, Heidi Saupe.

Grade 6: Bernadette Starczewski.

Honors

Grade 7: Sophie Alsmaan, Samuel Korte, Gianna Beacco, Keaghan Kline, Jenna Simone.

Grade 6: Anna Moorby, Olivia Ward, Anna White.

