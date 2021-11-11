LEE — St. Mary’s School has announced the names of those students who achieved honor roll status for the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year.
High Honors
Grade 8: Joey Abderhalden, Sophie Alsmaan, Brendan Bayles, Jacob Cooper, Isabella Hall, Natalie Hall, Sam Korte, Jenna Simone
Grade 7: Olive Gleason, Bernadette Starczewski
Grade 6: Alison Scheurer, Amelia Gore, Noah Masten, Matty Abderhalden
Honors
Grade 8: Gianna Beacco, Kenzie Garrity, Keaghan Kline, Alexis Masten, Heidi Saupe
Grade 7: Olivia Ward, Braelyn Gore
Grade 6: Camden Simmons