LEE — St. Mary’s School has announced the names of those students who achieved honor roll status for the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year.

High Honors

Grade 8: Joey Abderhalden, Sophie Alsmaan, Brendan Bayles, Jacob Cooper, Isabella Hall, Natalie Hall, Sam Korte, Jenna Simone

Grade 7: Olive Gleason, Bernadette Starczewski

Grade 6: Alison Scheurer, Amelia Gore, Noah Masten, Matty Abderhalden

Honors

Grade 8: Gianna Beacco, Kenzie Garrity, Keaghan Kline, Alexis Masten, Heidi Saupe

Grade 7: Olivia Ward, Braelyn Gore

Grade 6: Camden Simmons

