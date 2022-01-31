St. Mary’s School is hosting an open house from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. The school at 115 Orchard St. offers classes for preschool to eighth grade.
Visitors will have an opportunity to take a tour, meet the teachers and faculty members and explore the curriculum.
No appointment is necessary, but masking and social distancing will be required.
For more information, email Interim Principal Cara Maiorano at cmaiorano@stmaryslee.org, call the main office at 413-243-1079 or visit stmaryslee.org.