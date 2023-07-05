Lee: Sunday concerts in the park

The Lee Cultural Council and First Congregational Church are presenting “Sundays in the Park” from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sundays, July 9 to Aug. 13, in front of FCC in the Town Park.
Bring a chair, some food from the local restaurants or a picnic, and listen to the beats of the local musicians performing their free concerts in the park. Concerts will be held sprinkle or shine.
Each Sunday features two performances, each about one hour. The lineup follows: Wild Cat OHalloran Band and Garrin Benfield, July 9; Dominic Cucinotti and Kilishandra Band, July 16; Michael Junkins Jazz and Mary Ann Palermo & First Take Band, July 23; FannyPack and LeFever, July 30; GypZbilly with Kevin Smith and Sherry James Buxton Trio, Aug. 6; Sherry Steiner and The Matchstick Architects, Aug. 13.