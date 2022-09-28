Community Legal Aid, along with the Committee for Public Counsel Services and 2nd Street, is offering a free criminal record expungement and sealing clinic at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at 2nd Street, 264 Second St.
The clinic will help participants understand what is on their Criminal Offender Record Information (CORI) and learn how to seal eligible charges. Private consultations are available.
CLA provides free civil legal services to low-income and elderly residents of Central and Western Massachusetts. Information: communitylegal.org.