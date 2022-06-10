Join the National Alliance on Mental Illness Berkshire County and Berkshire Running Center for the Together for Mental Health 5K Run & Walk at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 12, in downtown Lenox. All participants are encouraged to arrive at 10 a.m. to check in.
After the race, runners, walkers, volunteers, and passersby alike are invited to The Olde Heritage Tavern for lunch, live music and a raffle featuring the best of the Berkshires goods and experiences. Items range from a four-pack of golf at Miraval Berkshires to a home decor basket from Annie Selke valued up to $500, and gift cards to businesses such as Cafe Adam, Township Four, Mass MoCA, Kripalu, and more.
The Olde Heritage will be donating 10 percent of proceeds from the day back to NAMI Berkshire County.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/ym7fr6wf.