Construct Inc., a nonprofit provider of affordable housing and supportive services to south Berkshire County residents in need, is accepting applications for two three-bedroom, one-bath houses located at 8 and 10 Hynes St. for $254,000.

Construct is administering the housing lottery for the Lenox Affordable Housing Trust, which is limited to first-time homebuyers at 80 percent or less of area median income. Applications are due by 4 p.m. April 25, and the lottery will be held on May 2.

Applicants must be preapproved for a mortgage before submitting their applications. Information sessions will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 25, and 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, via Zoom.

Visit the “Lenox Lottery” page on Construct’s website at constructberkshires.org/lenox-lottery/ for more information about the lottery and how to apply. Applications and questions can be directed to applications@constructberkshire.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.