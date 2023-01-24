Lenox: Residents mailed annual census

The 2023 annual street listing/census has been mailed to residents. The census is a requirement of Massachusetts General Law and is a helpful tool when gathering data for grants and vital reports that benefit the town and its residents.
Residents should update their information on the census, sign and return, even if no changes are made. Instructions are included on the reverse side of the form.
The census form can be mailed using the return envelope provided, scanned and emailed to census@townoflenox.com or dropped off in the town clerk's office.
The census cannot be used for voter registration but failure to respond may result in removal from the active voting list and could result in removal from the voter registration rolls.
For questions, contact Town Clerk Kerry Sullivan at ksullivan@townoflenox.com or 413-637-5500, ext. 1207.