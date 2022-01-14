The 2022 annual street listing/census has been mailed to residents. The census is a requirement of Massachusetts General Law and is a helpful tool when gathering data for grants and vital reports that benefit the town and its residents.
The census should be checked for accuracy, updated if necessary, signed and returned even if no changes are made. The census form can be returned by mail using the return envelope provided, dropped in the Municipal Drop Box in the Town Hall lobby or emailed to census@townoflenox.com.
The form cannot be used for voter registration but failure to respond may result in removal from the active voting list and could result in removal from the voter registration rolls.
For questions or assistance with the form, contact Town Clerk Kerry Sullivan at 413-637-5500, ext. 1207, or ksullivan@townoflenox.com.