The 2022 Spring Art Walk event, a collaboration with the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, the Lenox Cultural District and Gordon Fine Arts, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in downtown Lenox.
The curated show has grown to upwards of 70 artists and artisans showcasing paintings, drawings, photographs, ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry, and clothing. The artists’ tents will be set up along the Main Street sidewalk and into Lilac Park.
The festival also includes food vendors and entertainment in Lilac Park.
For more information, visit lenox.org/event or contact Jenn Nacht at jenn@lenox.org or 413-637-3646.