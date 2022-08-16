Artist/director Kinney Frelinghuysen will lead a color workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, on the patio outside the Frelinghuysen Morris House & Studio. The workshop will move inside if it rains.

Participants will work with color and paper to create simple color harmonies. The workshop is free with admission and materials are provided. A materials donation is suggested.

Frelinghuysen is a graduate of the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris and a professional painter. Visit frelinghuysen.org for tickets.

