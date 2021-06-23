Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary will be running a variety of morning, evening and moonlight canoe trips from July 1 throughout August for families or individuals ages 10 and up.

Watch for swallows, herons, ducks, muskrats, and signs of beavers along the scenic and meandering Housatonic River; explore the coves and marshes of Upper and Lower Goose Ponds in Tyringham in search of eagles, herons and kingfishers; or listen for owls, loons and other wildlife on a moonlit paddle of Buckley Dunton Lake at October Mountain State Forest in Becket.

Prices range from $30 to $40. All participants must know how to swim.

Advance registration is required. For a full list of programs and to register, visit massaudubon.org/pleasantvalleyprograms or email berkshires@massaudubon.org for more information.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.