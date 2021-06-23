Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary will be running a variety of morning, evening and moonlight canoe trips from July 1 throughout August for families or individuals ages 10 and up.
Watch for swallows, herons, ducks, muskrats, and signs of beavers along the scenic and meandering Housatonic River; explore the coves and marshes of Upper and Lower Goose Ponds in Tyringham in search of eagles, herons and kingfishers; or listen for owls, loons and other wildlife on a moonlit paddle of Buckley Dunton Lake at October Mountain State Forest in Becket.
Prices range from $30 to $40. All participants must know how to swim.
Advance registration is required. For a full list of programs and to register, visit massaudubon.org/pleasantvalleyprograms or email berkshires@massaudubon.org for more information.