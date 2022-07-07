The Bookstore will host Gerald Elias, author and musician, to celebrate his new book, “Cloudy With a Chance of Murder,” at 3 p.m. Monday, July 11, at DARE Bottleshop, 11 Housatonic St., Suite 4.
The book is the seventh and newest cliff-hanging installment of the award-winning Daniel Jacobus mystery series. Elias, a retired member of the Boston Symphony, will bring his violin and play selections from Vivaldi as they relate to the plot of the book.
The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. Information: 413-637-3390.