Elizabeth L. Block, author of "Dressing Up: The Women Who Influenced French Fashion," will share how wealthy American women as consumers and as influencers helped shape French couture of the late 19th century at 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, via Zoom for Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum.

Block is a senior editor in the Publications and Editorial Department at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.  

Tickets are $20. Reservations are required at ventfort05132022.eventbrite.com. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.

