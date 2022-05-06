Elizabeth L. Block, author of "Dressing Up: The Women Who Influenced French Fashion," will share how wealthy American women as consumers and as influencers helped shape French couture of the late 19th century at 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, via Zoom for Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum.
Block is a senior editor in the Publications and Editorial Department at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Tickets are $20. Reservations are required at ventfort05132022.eventbrite.com. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.