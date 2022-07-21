The Bookstore and DARE Bottleshop will host award-winning author Ruth Bass for a reading and discussion of her new book, “Sarah Meets Silas," at 3 p.m. Monday, July 25, at DARE Bottleshop, 11 Housatonic St.
Bass' latest book is a prequel to "Sarah’s Daughter," the first book in her trilogy of fiction based on the life of her grandmother. The other novels in the family include “Rose” and “A Silver Moon for Rose.” All four books will be available at the reading.
The event is free and open to the public. No reservations are necessary. Information: The Bookstore at 413-637-3390.