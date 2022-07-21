The Bookstore and DARE Bottleshop will host award-winning author Ruth Bass for a reading and discussion of her new book, “Sarah Meets Silas," at 3 p.m. Monday, July 25, at DARE Bottleshop, 11 Housatonic St.

Bass' latest book is a prequel to "Sarah’s Daughter," the first book in her trilogy of fiction based on the life of her grandmother. The other novels in the family include “Rose” and “A Silver Moon for Rose.” All four books will be available at the reading.

The event is free and open to the public. No reservations are necessary. Information: The Bookstore at 413-637-3390.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.