Berkshire author and historian Robert Oakes will put the spotlight on “Ghosts of the Berkshires,” the subject of his new book, with special emphasis on the ghost lore of Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum during a Zoom presentation at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.
In leading this spirited journey through history, Oakes will relay that before it became a haven for the arts and culture, the Berkshires was a rugged, sparsely populated frontier. From the early days of revolutionary fervor and industrial enterprise to today’s tourism, many chilling stories remain.
Tickets for the talk cost $20 and can be purchased at ventfort0109202020.eventbrite.com.