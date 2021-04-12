The Lenox Library invites youth ages 12-18 to participate in a virtual 4-H babysitting course from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, April 20 to 23, on Zoom. Participants must attend all four days.
The course will teach babysitting safety and responsibilities along with fun activities. A 4-H babysitting manual and first aid supplies will be provided.
Space is limited. Registration is required by April 15 by emailing jmaloy@lenoxlib.org. Supplies will need to be picked up and permission slips dropped off at the Library.