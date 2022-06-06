The Berkshire Immigrant Center will mark 25 years of serving the local immigrant community with its third annual One World Celebration at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12, outdoors at Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble St. June also marks the Center’s yearly observance of Immigrant Heritage Month.
Honduran-born violinist Jorge Ávila opens this year’s celebration, accompanied by guitarist Oren Fader. A part-time Berkshire resident, Ávila has performed throughout the world, including at Tanglewood, Carnegie Hall and Broadway. Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra headlines this year’s event.
Berkshire resident James Warwick, an award-winning actor and director, will serve as master of ceremonies and state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli will be the auctioneer during an intermission paddle raise.
The One World Celebration is BIC’s annual benefit to fund its free and low-cost services. Tickets for the benefit event cost $100. For more information, visit berkshireic.org.
In addition to marking its 25th anniversary in 2022, the Center became an independent nonprofit organization in October 2021, when the IRS approved BIC’s application for 501(c)(3) status.