To celebrate the return of choral singing in the Berkshires, the Cantilena Chamber Choir will present "At Last We Sing Again Berkshires!" an all-Berkshire Choir outdoor concert, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Shakespeare & Company's New Spruce Theater, 70 Kemble St.
Participating groups include the Berkshire Concert Choir directed by Matthew Thomas, the Stockbridge Festival Chorus led by Tracy Wilson, the Northern Berkshire Chorale conducted by Andrew Burger, and the Lenox-based Cantilena Chamber Choir directed by Andrea Goodman.
Singers from the Berkshire Lyric Theater and Crescendo also will participate. The event, co-sponsored by the Lenox Cultural Council, complies with current COVID-19 health and safety regulations.
Currently unaffiliated singers are also welcome to sing in the concert but must register and attend a rehearsal from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. Music scores will be sent via email. To join, register at tinyurl.com/2ed5p46a.
Repertoire includes music by Mozart, Randall Thompson, Jay Althouse, and Alice Parker to be conducted by each participating director.
All singers must show proof of vaccination and wear masks when using indoor facilities at Shakespeare & Company.