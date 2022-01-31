Berkshire Concert Choir will present Vivaldi's “Gloria” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at St. Ann Church, 134 Main St. The concerts were originally scheduled for Jan. 8 and 9.
The choir will be accompanied by a six-piece chamber ensemble and soloists Marcella Bradway and Karen Ketcham, sopranos, and Patience Jenkins, mezzo.
Other pieces to be performed include "The Shepherd's Farewell” by Berlioz and "The Work of Christmas" by Dan Forest. Ketcham will play “The Son of Mary” by Miguel Llobet, arranged by Cindy Bevins, on Irish harp.
Tickets cost $20, $15 for students and seniors. Tickets will be available at the door, from a choir member or at Eventbrite, tinyurl.com/2denwsms.
A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Kids 4 Harmony, administered by 18 Degrees Family Services for Western Mass.
Attendees 19 and over will be required to show COVID-19 vaccination record cards and identification. Masks and social distancing will also be required.
Information: 413-442-6120, berkshireconcertchoir.org or facebook.com/BerkshireConcertChoir.