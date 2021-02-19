Berkshire County native Holly McLennan Ketron, raised at Ashintully in Tyringham, will give a visual presentation on the Palladian mansion's history and its architecture at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, on Zoom.
Titled "Ashintully Remembered: Postwar Living in a Gilded Age House," the speaker will focus on its role as home to its builders, Robb de Peyster Tytus and his wife, Grace, as well as the year-round residence of Grace's son, composer John McLennan and his family.
One of the largest country retreats in the county, the Tyringham mansion's Georgian Palladian style differed from many of the area's shingled cottages. But like every Gilded Age cottage, with owners in residence for the Berkshire "season," or year-round, Ashintully was the setting for both private family life and social functions.
Ketron will bring to life the course of the family fortunes and use of the house down to the present time.
The suggested donation is $20. Register at ventfort02272021.eventbrite.com. For information, call Ventfort Hall at 413-637-3206.