Pieter Lips, a conductor and locomotive engineer, and past vice president for the Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum, will present "Railroads and Railroading in the Berkshires" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St. A tea will follow his presentation.

Lips will present a short history of railroad development in the United Kingdom and the USA and discuss the need for improved transportation for the shipping of Berkshire products.

Tickets cost $30 for members and with advance reservation, $35 day of, and $22 for students 22 and under. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. Proof of vaccination and ID are required. 

