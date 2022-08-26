The Lenox Library Association's two-day annual book sale will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4, at the Town Hall, 6 Walker St.
For a donation of $10, book dealers and collectors can gain early admission from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; early admission numbers will be given out starting at 8 a.m. The sale continues with free admission from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Paperbacks are priced from $1-$3. Hardcover books in top condition start at $3. Proceeds from the book sale benefit the library's services, programs, activities, and collections.
Raffle tickets for five high-value prizes donated by local businesses and individuals can be purchased at the Lenox Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, at the library and the book sale. The drawing is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Town Hall auditorium.
Singer Jaane Doe will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday outside Town Hall.
Recyclable book bags featuring the Lenox Library Association and Lenox Library logos will also be available for purchase.