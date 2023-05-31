Lenox: Daisy Rockwell to give reading

The Bookstore will host Daisy Rockwell at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, for her International Booker Prize-winning translation of "Tomb of Sand," written by Geetanjali Shree and published in the U.S. by HarperCollins.
Shree is the author of four previous novels, including "The Roof Beneath Their Feet" and "That Empty Space."
Rockwell, a Stockbridge native, is an acclaimed artist and scholar, as well as a translator of works in Hindi and Urdu.
"Tomb of Sand" is a novel about a family in Northern India centering on its octogenarian matriarch, Ma, who refuses to get out of bed following the death of her husband, until the day her grandson brings her a sparkling golden cane covered with butterflies, and thus begins her adventures.
A question and answer session will follow the reading, which is free and open to the public. Information: 413-637-3390 or matt@bookstoreinlenox.com.