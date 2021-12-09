Singer Sherri James Buxton will perform a holiday cabaret, "Swingin' in the Season," at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St. A tea will follow.
Bob Shepherd will accompany Buxton on the rosewood, six foot Steinway, recently returned to the museum from the Morgan family.
The program will feature seasonal songs from Broadway musicals and the Great American Songbook as well as traditional favorites and some audience participation. There will be a sing-along of traditional carols including "The 12 Days of Christmas."
Tickets cost $45 per person and are nonrefundable and non-exchangeable. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. Proof of vaccination, ID and masks are required.