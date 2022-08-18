The Cantilena Chamber Choir seeks experienced and dedicated singers with good sight-reading and vocal abilities for its 2022-2023 concert season at Trinity Church.
Rehearsals are held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 7. Limited openings are available in all voice parts. Professional singers will be compensated. Music this season features Bach, Brahms, Monteverdi, and more.
Now in its 18th season, the choir is under the direction of Andrea Goodman who has held professorships at the Cincinnati Conservatory, New York University and Skidmore College, and has performed with choirs and music festivals worldwide including St. Petersburg, Paris, Rome, and Vienna.
Information: cantilenachoir.org, 518-791-0185 or satbchoir@yahoo.com.