Berkshire County residents ages 18+ are invited to participate in two free summer classes on the great lawn of Canyon Ranch, 165 Kemble St. 

Tai Chi and outdoor expert Jeanne Schnackenberg will lead Evening Tai Chi at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. An hour of Outdoor Flow Yoga with Kala Gresser is slated for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.

No signup is required. Bring a mat or a towel. When arriving at the Main Gate, mention "On the Lawn" for parking directions. In the event of inclement weather, classes will be canceled.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.