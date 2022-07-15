Berkshire County residents ages 18+ are invited to participate in two free summer classes on the great lawn of Canyon Ranch, 165 Kemble St.
Tai Chi and outdoor expert Jeanne Schnackenberg will lead Evening Tai Chi at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. An hour of Outdoor Flow Yoga with Kala Gresser is slated for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
No signup is required. Bring a mat or a towel. When arriving at the Main Gate, mention "On the Lawn" for parking directions. In the event of inclement weather, classes will be canceled.