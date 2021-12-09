Church on the Hill, UCC, will offer “Peace Breaks Out,” a service of lessons and carols for Christmas, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
Readings from the Hebrew Bible foretelling the birth of the Messiah and New Testament readings recounting the Nativity narrative will alternate with anthems and carols celebrating the Christmas story.
Sopranos Nellie Rustick and Amy Shake, tenor Alec Hicks and bass John Demler will sing the carols and anthems, which were all composed David Anderegg.
Anderegg served as the lead composer and arranger for the Berkshire-based a cappella group Quintessential for almost 20 years.
Donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the People’s Pantry, a community food program based in Great Barrington. Pre-service donations will also be accepted at lenoxucc.org/lessons-and-carols.
Masks will be required for admission. Information: 413-637-1001.