Community Access to the Arts will present its gala and annual performance on Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, at Shakespeare & Company. A free virtual gala follows on Saturday, May 21.
The annual performance is the culmination of hundreds of performing arts workshops which serve over 800 people with disabilities in Berkshire and Columbia counties.
The gala will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Tina Packer Playhouse. Tickets are limited. Call CATA at 413-528-5485 to join the waitlist.
The matinee at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 8, includes a screening of “And …,” CATA's new film, and special on-stage appearances by CATA artists followed by a cast party. Tickets are “pay what you wish” and are available at Shakespeare.org or by calling 413-637-3353.
The in-person events require vaccinations and masks in the theater during the performance.
The virtual gala and performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, kicks off with a short “Red Carpet” pre-show, followed by CATA’s new film and performances by CATA artists, culminating in a live fundraiser. The free event will be streamed live on CATA's website. RSVP at CATAarts.org.