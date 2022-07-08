Hugo Vickers, well-known as a biographer, lecturer, broadcaster, and an acknowledged expert on the royal family, will explain how Cecil Beaton turned himself into an extraordinary figure during his lecture via Zoom from England at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St. His presentation will be followed by a tea.
Through the art of photography, Beaton (1904-1980) rose to become one of the great observers of the 20th century. He also became a designer of costumes and sets for stage, screen, opera and ballet, an artist, a diarist, an arbiter of taste, and a man who moved easily in many varied worlds.
Tickets are $35, $30 in advance and for members, $22 for students 22 and under. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. Proof of vaccination and ID are required.