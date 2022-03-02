The Cantilena Chamber Choir seeks experienced singers with good sight-reading and vocal abilities for its May 2 concert at Trinity Church, 8 Walker St.
Singers will meet for rehearsals from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays beginning March 23 at Trinity Church. Immediate openings are available for sopranos; compensation for professional singers.
The concert program includes the Charpentier Te Deum and Bach Cantata 147 for chorus and orchestra and selections from the Grammy-nominated Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom by Kurt Sander.
Andrea Goodman, director of the Cantilena Chamber Choir, has been a professor of conducting at the New England Conservatory of Music. She has prepared choirs for the Philadelphia Orchestra under Charles Dutoit, and has previously served as director of the Concord (Mass.) Chorus and director of Choirs at Skidmore College and New York University.
For more information, visit cantilenachoir.org, phone 518-791-0185 or email satbchoir@yahoo.com.