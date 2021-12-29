Berkshire Concert Choir will present Vivaldi's “Gloria” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at St. Ann Church, 134 Main St. The choir will be accompanied by an eight-piece chamber ensemble and soloists Marcella Bradway and Karen Ketcham, sopranos, and Patience Jenkins, mezzo.
Other music includes "The Shepherd's Farewell” by Berlioz and "The Work of Christmas" by Dan Forest. Ketcham will play “The Son of Mary” by Miguel Llobet on Irish harp.
Now in its 44th year, Berkshire Concert Choir is directed by Matthew O. Thomas. Accompanist is Amy Renak.
Tickets cost $20, $15 for students and seniors, available at the door or from a choir member. Tickets are also available at tinyurl.com/4xttv795.
A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Kids 4 Harmony, administered by 18 Degrees Family Services for Western Mass. The choir has distributed complimentary tickets to music students and their guardians at Kids 4 Harmony and middle and high school students at the Berkshire Music School.
The church is handicapped accessible. Attendees 19 and over will be required to show COVID-19 vaccination record cards and identification. Singers will be masked, and concertgoers will be required to wear face masks as well. Social distancing will also be required.
For more information, call 413-442-6120, or visit berkshireconcertchoir.org or facebook.com/BerkshireConcertChoir.