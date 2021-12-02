The Lenox Library will welcome noted local author Kevin O’Hara, who will read tales from his new book, "A Christmas Journey: Sixteen Stories," at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, via Zoom.

This event is free and open to the public. Due to COVID restrictions, the program will take place via Zoom. Meeting details may be found on the Library's website at lenoxlib.org or the Library's Facebook page.

The book, published by The Berkshire Eagle, collects stories O’Hara has written for the paper over the years, and features 18 full-color illustrations by Pittsfield artist David King.

