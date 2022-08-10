Trinity Church at 88 Walker St. will host sculptor Marc Zaref for a discussion on "Defiance! A Ukrainian Solidarity Project" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Zaref has created a series of outdoor sculptures in support of Ukraine, one of which is displayed at Trinity. An outdoor reception with the artist will follow.
Zaref's work is represented locally by The Wit Gallery where more of his sculptures can be purchased, including smaller versions of this series. A portion of all sales will go to UNICEF’s efforts in Ukraine.
To learn more about the Ukrainian Solidarity Project and to view Zaref's work, visit thewitgallery.com.