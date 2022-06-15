The Lenox Car Show, a collaboration of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce and Donovan Motorcars, will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in downtown Lenox.
The show will feature classic and vintage cars. The cars will be parked in the municipal parking lot behind Berkshire Bank at 25 Main St. It is expected that there will be at least 50 cars on display and they will be judged based on class and category.
The Lenox Fire Department will be setting up a grill to serve hamburgers and hot dogs.
Information: Jenn Nacht at jenn@lenox.org or 413-637-3646, or visit lenox.org/lenox-car-show/.