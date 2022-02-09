College Club members gathered for a luncheon at the Gateways Inn on Saturday, Jan. 23, and heard Jim Pelletier share his wildlife experiences about Massachusetts' Appalachian Trail.
Pelletier, former chairman of the Massachusetts Appalachian Trail Committee, is now its Natural Heritage coordinator. He showed photos and video clips from his trail experiences, having hiked all 2,190 miles, from Georgia to Maine, over several years.
The College Club, founded in 1915, is a women’s club that promotes education through annual awards to local schools. An awards luncheon scheduled for April 23 will honor five local teachers with funds to support their own special projects.
Julie Pelletier is club president. New members are welcome. Assorted social activities include book clubs, knitting, needlework, hiking, and more. Only two years of college credits are required and there's a nominal fee to join.
Call Jean Stanford, membership chairwoman, at 413-443-4837 for more information.